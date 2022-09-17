A Ukrainian soldier stands near the sign reading “Kupiansk” in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region on September 14. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. Photo: AP
Pressure on Russian forces mounts as Ukrainian troops advance in northeast Kharkiv
- Western defence officials, analysts believe Russian forces are establishing a new defensive line after Ukrainian troops broke through the previous one
- Maintaining control of northeast Kharkiv region likely ‘important’ to Russia, say British military intelligence
