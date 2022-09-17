US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country’s deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardised Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. Photo: AP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia after Azerbaijan border clashes
- She is the highest-ranking US official to travel to Armenia since the tiny impoverished nation’s 1991 independence from the Soviet Union
- 215 people died in the clash that erupted on Tuesday before hostilities ended on Thursday after international mediation
