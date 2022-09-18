US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: ‘Don’t. Don’t. Don’t’ – US President Biden warns Russia’s Putin against using nuclear or chemical weapons

  • ‘You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II’, said President Biden in a television interview to be aired on Sunday night
  • Putin has warned Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure, raising concerns about use of nuclear weapons

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:15pm, 18 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE