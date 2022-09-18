Ukraine said it had counted 450 graves at just one burial site near Izyum after recapturing the eastern city from the Russians. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: EU calls for war crime tribunal over mass graves in formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum
- Appeal follows the discovery by Ukrainian authorities of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said mass graves likely provided more evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in its pro-Western neighbour
