US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday. Photo: via Reuters
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan ‘illegal’ attacks on Armenia during visit to the Russian ally

  • US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks criticised by Azerbaijan, which said she was endangering peace in the Caucasus
  • Pelosi was speaking in Armenia’s ancient city of Yerevan after more than 200 people were killed in border clashes

Reuters
Updated: 9:29pm, 18 Sep, 2022

