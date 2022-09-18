US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday. Photo: via Reuters
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan ‘illegal’ attacks on Armenia during visit to the Russian ally
- US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks criticised by Azerbaijan, which said she was endangering peace in the Caucasus
- Pelosi was speaking in Armenia’s ancient city of Yerevan after more than 200 people were killed in border clashes
