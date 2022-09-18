Russian President Vladimir Putin and pop singer Alla Pugacheva, one of the nation’s most famous people, in 2014. Photo: AP
Alla Pugacheva, queen of Soviet pop, attacks Putin’s war in Ukraine
- Pugacheva, 73, a Soviet and post-Soviet icon and probably Russia’s most famous woman, also requested Russia class her as a ‘foreign agent’
- Her husband, TV comedian Maxim Galkin, was included on the state’s list on September 16; ‘I am in solidarity with my husband’, said the singer
Russian President Vladimir Putin and pop singer Alla Pugacheva, one of the nation’s most famous people, in 2014. Photo: AP