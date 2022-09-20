An abandoned Russian tank is seen on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
An abandoned Russian tank is seen on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine marches farther into areas once held by Russia

  • The governor of Luhansk says Kyiv’s forces have regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka and are preparing to fight to retake the entire province
  • In a sign of nervousness from the Moscow-backed administration in Donbas, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:32am, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An abandoned Russian tank is seen on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
An abandoned Russian tank is seen on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE