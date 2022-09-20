An abandoned Russian tank is seen on the outskirts of Izium, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine marches farther into areas once held by Russia
- The governor of Luhansk says Kyiv’s forces have regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka and are preparing to fight to retake the entire province
- In a sign of nervousness from the Moscow-backed administration in Donbas, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia
