A man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by shelling in Kadiivka, Ukraine’s Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia sets date to annex occupied Ukraine regions amid battlefield setbacks

  • The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics will hold their votes on joining Russia from September 23-27
  • Former president Medvedev said the referendums, denounced as illegal by the West, would change the geopolitical landscape in Moscow’s favour forever

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:33pm, 20 Sep, 2022

