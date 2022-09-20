A man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by shelling in Kadiivka, Ukraine’s Luhansk region. Photo: Reuters
Russia sets date to annex occupied Ukraine regions amid battlefield setbacks
- The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics will hold their votes on joining Russia from September 23-27
- Former president Medvedev said the referendums, denounced as illegal by the West, would change the geopolitical landscape in Moscow’s favour forever
