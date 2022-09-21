A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up of reservists
- Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Yerevan, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday
- The president’s announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country
A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP