A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP
A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up of reservists

  • Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Yerevan, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday
  • The president’s announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:22pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP
A hoarding promoting contract army service displayed in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE