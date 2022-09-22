This combination photo shows US military veterans Andy Huynh (left) and Alexander Drueke, who have been released after being captured while fighting Russia in Ukraine. Photos: The Decatur Daily/Lois “Bunny” Drueke/Dianna Shaw via AP
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
- Those freed include US citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, and British national Aiden Aslin, who had been sentenced to death in Donetsk
- The prisoners were released after mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained ties with Putin despite US pressure
