Russian policemen detain a protester in central St Petersburg on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Over 1,300 arrested as Russians protest against Ukraine mobilisation, NGO says
- Rallies took place in 38 cities across the country after Putin ordered the calling up of 300,000 reservists
- The protests were the largest in Russia since demonstrations that broke out following the announcement of Moscow’s invasion in February
