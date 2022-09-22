Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he remotely addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky urges world leaders to punish Russia for invasion
- The country should be stripped of its Security Council veto, the president says in his address to the UN General Assembly
- Unlike other world leaders, Zelensky did not attend the global gathering, instead receiving an exception to speak via video
