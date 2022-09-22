A billboard in St Petersburg, Russia, depicts a soldier with the slogan ‘Serving Russia is a real job’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
What does Putin’s ‘partial’ mobilisation mean for Russia?
- Russia’s president has announced a partial mobilisation of reservists that could raise available troop numbers by up to 300,000
- Vague wording of the mobilisation decree may give Russian authorities a wide degree of latitude when implementing it
A billboard in St Petersburg, Russia, depicts a soldier with the slogan ‘Serving Russia is a real job’. Photo: EPA-EFE