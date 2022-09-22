Ukrainian soldiers have a break on their way to the frontline against Russian troops in the Donetsk region on September 21. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia says strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend annexed regions
- Former president Dmitry Medvedev said ‘there is no going back’ on the upcoming referendums to be held in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory
- He added the protection of all the regions would be significantly strengthened by the Russian armed forces
