Russian police officers detain a protester during a rally in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
EU says Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine mobilisation order may claim asylum
- A potential wave of Russians leaving to avoid the military call-up has become a matter of debate in the bloc
- Applications would need to be considered on a case-by-case basis, and work is ongoing with member states to find a joint approach
Russian police officers detain a protester during a rally in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters