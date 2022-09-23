Some employees at Russia’s Central Bank will be exempt from the draft to join the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine: Russia excludes some IT professionals, bankers and journalists from mobilisation

  • Moscow said some employees would be except from the draft to ‘ensure the work of specific hi-tech industries, as well as Russia’s financial system’
  • Companies have been caught off guard by Putin’s mobilisation order, after weeks of speculation about how he would respond as conflict enters seventh month

Reuters

Updated: 11:57pm, 23 Sep, 2022

