Some employees at Russia’s Central Bank will be exempt from the draft to join the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Russia excludes some IT professionals, bankers and journalists from mobilisation
- Moscow said some employees would be except from the draft to ‘ensure the work of specific hi-tech industries, as well as Russia’s financial system’
- Companies have been caught off guard by Putin’s mobilisation order, after weeks of speculation about how he would respond as conflict enters seventh month
