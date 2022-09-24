War crime prosecutor personnel are seen during exhumation work on the cemetery in Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN experts say Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine
- These include rape, torture, executions and confinement of children, says the investigative body, citing evidence gathered in the field
- The panel visited 27 places and interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses in areas formerly held by Russia
War crime prosecutor personnel are seen during exhumation work on the cemetery in Izium, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE