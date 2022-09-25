Police officers stand near police buses with detained demonstrators during a protest against a partial mobilisation near Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower and St Basil’s Cathedral in the background in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Russia stiffens penalty for voluntary surrender, replaces top logistics general

  • Vladimir Putin’s legislation means servicemen who desert, surrender ‘without authorisation’, refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years in prison
  • A separate law, also signed on Saturday, facilitates Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the Russian army

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:11am, 25 Sep, 2022

