Police officers stand near police buses with detained demonstrators during a protest against a partial mobilisation near Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower and St Basil’s Cathedral in the background in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russia stiffens penalty for voluntary surrender, replaces top logistics general
- Vladimir Putin’s legislation means servicemen who desert, surrender ‘without authorisation’, refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years in prison
- A separate law, also signed on Saturday, facilitates Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the Russian army
