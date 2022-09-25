Former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters in Tacoma, Washington, US on September 18. Photo: Reuters
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters cancels Poland concerts after Ukraine war remarks
- Waters wrote an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady in which he blamed ‘extreme nationalists’ in Ukraine for having ‘set your country on the path to this disastrous war’
- City councillors in Krakow are expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing ‘indignation’ over his stance on the war
