A refugee from Ukraine casts her ballot at a polling station during voting in a referendum on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kremlin stages votes to annex Ukrainian regions, sees protests in Russia over mobilisation edict
- The voting is not considered legitimate internationally and is being carried out without the permission of Ukrainian authorities
- Demonstrations continued in Russia after President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation of the army’s reservists earlier this week
