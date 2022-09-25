British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, on June 9, 2022. Photo: AP
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, on June 9, 2022. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: UK man freed in prisoner swap says he was ‘stabbed’, forced to sing Russian anthem

  • Aiden Aslin, who was detained by Russian proxies, said in an interview that interrogators had tortured him and promised him a ‘beautiful death’
  • He was taken prisoner while fighting for Kyiv and sentenced to death in June, before being freed in a swap involving the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:23pm, 25 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, on June 9, 2022. Photo: AP
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, on June 9, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE