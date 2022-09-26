The city of Izhevsk in Russia where a gunman shot and killed six people and wounded others at a school. Photo: Reuters
The city of Izhevsk in Russia where a gunman shot and killed six people and wounded others at a school. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

13 killed in school shooting in central Russia, gunman dead

  • A gunman has killed 13 people, including children, at a school in the city of Izhevsk in the Udmurtia region
  • According to the governor and local police, the gunman then killed himself – the motive is not yet known

Agencies

Updated: 5:31pm, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The city of Izhevsk in Russia where a gunman shot and killed six people and wounded others at a school. Photo: Reuters
The city of Izhevsk in Russia where a gunman shot and killed six people and wounded others at a school. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE