The city of Izhevsk in Russia where a gunman shot and killed six people and wounded others at a school. Photo: Reuters
13 killed in school shooting in central Russia, gunman dead
- A gunman has killed 13 people, including children, at a school in the city of Izhevsk in the Udmurtia region
- According to the governor and local police, the gunman then killed himself – the motive is not yet known
