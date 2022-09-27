A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in November 2018. Photo: dpa via AP
Gas from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline leaks into Baltic Sea
- The Nord Stream 1, meanwhile, also showed a sudden drop in pressure, which the operator says it is investigating
- The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since the Ukraine invasion began
A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in November 2018. Photo: dpa via AP