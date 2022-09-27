The shooting took place in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Irkutsk, a vast and sparsely-populated region of southeastern Siberia. Photo:@Taygainfo/via Reuters
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
- Alleged gunman Ruslan Zinin, 25, who said ‘no one will go to fight’ and ‘we will all go home now’, has been arrested; the officer is in intensive care
- The attack follows arson attacks on enlistment offices and protests in cities against Putin’s efforts to mobilise thousands more for the war effort
