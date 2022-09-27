The Russian mercenary group has been active in Ukraine, Syria and other Arab states, as well as in Africa and Latin America. Photo: AP
Russian mercenary supremo Yevgeny Prigozhin confirms an open secret

  • Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted to founding the Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group in 2014
  • Prigozhin previously denied founding the group and sued those who reported on his Wagner ties

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:46pm, 27 Sep, 2022

