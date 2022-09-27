Deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev makes fresh nuclear threat. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russia issues stark new nuclear warning as it wraps up contested referendums
- President Putin ally, Dmitry Medvedev, issues stark new nuclear warning and claims Nato would not directly enter Ukraine war after a nuclear strike
- Ukraine annexation votes enter their final day in what West regards as illegal sham – reports of Ukrainians coerced into voting in front of Russian troops
