Trucks and cars waiting in a traffic jam near the Russian border with Georgia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Panic at the border as 100,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan to escape mobilisation order

  • President Putin wants to draft about 300,000 reservists to hold occupied territories in Ukraine, causing panic among some Russians
  • Thousands of Russians were also trying to enter Georgia, many in vehicles that are stuck in long tailbacks snaking from the border

Updated: 8:48pm, 27 Sep, 2022

