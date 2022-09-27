Trucks and cars waiting in a traffic jam near the Russian border with Georgia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Panic at the border as 100,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan to escape mobilisation order
- President Putin wants to draft about 300,000 reservists to hold occupied territories in Ukraine, causing panic among some Russians
- Thousands of Russians were also trying to enter Georgia, many in vehicles that are stuck in long tailbacks snaking from the border
