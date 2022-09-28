A satellite image shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm. Image: Planet Labs PBC via AFP
Nord Stream leaks caused by sabotage, says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she warns of ‘strongest’ response
- Explosions were detected around the Russia-Europe pipelines; the incidents could mark the ‘next step of escalation’ in the Ukraine situation, Poland’s PM says
- Kyiv pointed the finger directly at Moscow, saying it was ‘nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia’
A satellite image shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm. Image: Planet Labs PBC via AFP