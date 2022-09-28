Russia will supply Afghanistan with two million tonnes of wheat as well as petroleum products. Photo: Reuters
Russia strikes deal with Afghanistan to provide millions of tonnes of petrol and wheat
- Deal includes 1 million tonnes each of petrol and diesel, half a million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and 2 million tonnes of wheat
- Russia has been hit hard by Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, causing Moscow to push exports to Asian countries to support its economy
