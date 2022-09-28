Russia will supply Afghanistan with two million tonnes of wheat as well as petroleum products. Photo: Reuters
Russia will supply Afghanistan with two million tonnes of wheat as well as petroleum products. Photo: Reuters
Central Asia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia strikes deal with Afghanistan to provide millions of tonnes of petrol and wheat

  • Deal includes 1 million tonnes each of petrol and diesel, half a million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and 2 million tonnes of wheat
  • Russia has been hit hard by Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, causing Moscow to push exports to Asian countries to support its economy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:55pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia will supply Afghanistan with two million tonnes of wheat as well as petroleum products. Photo: Reuters
Russia will supply Afghanistan with two million tonnes of wheat as well as petroleum products. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE