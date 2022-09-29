Red Square in central Moscow where a ceremony will be held to formally annex four Ukrainian territories into Russia. Photo: AFP
Putin to annex 4 Ukrainian territories in Kremlin ceremony on Friday
- Agreements will be signed with four territories that held referendums as Russia begins annexing 15 per cent of Ukraine
- A ceremony will take place in the Grand Kremlin Palace where the Russian leader is expected to make a major speech
Red Square in central Moscow where a ceremony will be held to formally annex four Ukrainian territories into Russia. Photo: AFP