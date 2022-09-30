Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of his security council via a video link in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Vladimir Putin wants mistakes of Ukraine mobilisation corrected, after elderly and sick called up
- Russia’s first public mobilisation since World War II attracted criticism even from the Kremlin’s supporters and prompted thousands of men to flee abroad
- Local media and social networks reported that students and people without military experience were also summoned
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of his security council via a video link in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters