Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is submitting an application for his country to join Nato. Photo: dpa
Ukraine accelerates Nato bid following Russian annexation, ‘a decisive step’, Zelensky says
- ‘We have already proven compatibility with alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine,’ Zelensky said
- He also repeated his pledge to reunite his country’s territory held by Russia after it annexed four regions
