Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is submitting an application for his country to join Nato. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine accelerates Nato bid following Russian annexation, ‘a decisive step’, Zelensky says

  • ‘We have already proven compatibility with alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine,’ Zelensky said
  • He also repeated his pledge to reunite his country’s territory held by Russia after it annexed four regions

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:47pm, 30 Sep, 2022

