An Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle at Lyman, in the Donetsk region, in April. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says troops closing in on key Russian-held stronghold of Lyman
- Kyiv’s forces have captured 2 nearby villages and could soon recapture the town that has served for months as a logistics hub for Moscow’s operations
- Taking back Lyman would be Ukraine’s biggest gain since a recent lightning counteroffensive retook swathes of the Kharkiv region
