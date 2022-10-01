Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia attends a Security Council meeting to discuss the Nord Stream pipeline leaks on September 30. Photo: AFP
US gas suppliers have much to gain from Nord Stream pipeline damage, Russia tells UN

  • Russia’s envoy to the United Nations said the US could ‘undoubtedly’ gain from the destruction of the pipelines under the Baltic Sea
  • The White House dismissed Putin’s accusation that Washington and its allies blew up Nord Stream

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:29pm, 1 Oct, 2022

