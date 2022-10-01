Afghan women display placards and chant slogans during a protest they call “Stop Hazara genocide” a day after a suicide bomb attack at Dasht-e-Barchi learning centre, in Kabul on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United Nations raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest against ‘genocide’
- UN mission says there are at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded; more than 20 of those killed were girls and women
- Dozens of women defy a Taliban ban on rallies to protest against the latest bloodshed in their community, carrying banners that read: ‘Stop killing Hazaras’
Afghan women display placards and chant slogans during a protest they call “Stop Hazara genocide” a day after a suicide bomb attack at Dasht-e-Barchi learning centre, in Kabul on Saturday. Photo: AFP