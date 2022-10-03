Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, centre, has ridiculed Russian army top brass. Photo: Reuters
Two Putin allies ridicule Russia’s war machine in public
- ‘Nepotism in the army will lead to no good,’ Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in his public scorn for the top echelons in Russia
- ‘You rock, man!’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, said in support of Kadyrov’s comments
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, centre, has ridiculed Russian army top brass. Photo: Reuters