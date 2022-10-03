Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, centre, has ridiculed Russian army top brass. Photo: Reuters
Two Putin allies ridicule Russia’s war machine in public

  • ‘Nepotism in the army will lead to no good,’ Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in his public scorn for the top echelons in Russia
  • ‘You rock, man!’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, said in support of Kadyrov’s comments

Reuters
Updated: 10:39pm, 3 Oct, 2022

