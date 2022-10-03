A Soviet Red Army tank at the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine: Crowdfunding raises US$1.3m for modernised tank, thanks to Czech citizens
- ‘The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank,’ Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis said on Twitter
- The Soviet-era T-72 AVENGER tank has been modernised to improve its protective systems and to add modern night-vision and communications equipment
