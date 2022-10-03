A Soviet Red Army tank at the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
A Soviet Red Army tank at the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Crowdfunding raises US$1.3m for modernised tank, thanks to Czech citizens

  • ‘The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank,’ Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis said on Twitter
  • The Soviet-era T-72 AVENGER tank has been modernised to improve its protective systems and to add modern night-vision and communications equipment

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:57pm, 3 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Soviet Red Army tank at the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
A Soviet Red Army tank at the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE