Elon Musk incurs Ukraine’s wrath by tweeting his Russia peace plan

The reaction from Ukraine was immediate. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by posting his own poll to Twitter asking his followers if they preferred an Elon Musk who supports Ukraine … or Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, responded there was “a better peace plan” already that included the liberation of territory, including Crimea.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Germany, did not mince words: “F*** off is my very diplomatic reply to you.”

Since the early days of the war, Musk has provided Starlink dishes to Ukraine, a network that has proved crucial in supporting infrastructure across the country as it counters disinformation from Russia.

The uproar comes as a Ukrainian counteroffensive picks up speed in the south, after its forces regained towns in the north and east occupied by Russia.