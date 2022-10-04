The Fabrika shopping mall in the city of Kherson that was destroyed in July by Russian forces. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Kyiv intensifies attack on Russian annexed territory Kherson
- Kherson was one of the first regions to fall under Russia’s control after it invaded Ukraine in February, but Russian forces do not control the entire region
- In recent days Ukraine’s forces pushed deeper into Russian-controlled territory, particularly in the North of the region on the west bank of the river Dniepr
