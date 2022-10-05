Olga Valeyeva is the winner of the Miss Crimea 2022 beauty pageant. Photo: Olga Valeyeva via Instagram
Olga Valeyeva is the winner of the Miss Crimea 2022 beauty pageant. Photo: Olga Valeyeva via Instagram
Miss Crimea punished for singing popular Ukrainian song on Instagram

  • Beauty queen Olga Valeyeva, from the Russia-annexed region, was fined US$684, while her friend who joined her was sentenced to 10 days in jail
  • Crimea’s interior ministry called the song the ‘fighting anthem of an extremist organisation’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:12am, 5 Oct, 2022

