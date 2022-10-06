A destroyed Russian armoured vehicle is seen in the recently liberated Ukrainian town of Lyman on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin finalises ‘annexation’ in Ukraine even as Russian troops flee front
- He also ordered the state to seize control Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which is still run by Ukrainian engineers despite being held by Russian troops
- Kyiv’s forces have recently recaptured swathes of territory, meaning Moscow does not fully control any of the provinces it claims to have incorporated
