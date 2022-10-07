Russian Army recruits hold their weapons during a military training at a firing range in Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Russian Army recruits hold their weapons during a military training at a firing range in Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

2 Russians flee to remote Alaskan island to escape Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war draft

  • The pair are seeking asylum in the US after sailing across the Bering Sea in a small boat and arriving near Gambell, an isolated town of 600 people
  • The route is an unusual one for Russians attempting to get into the US, who more commonly enter via Mexico or Canada

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:46am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Army recruits hold their weapons during a military training at a firing range in Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Russian Army recruits hold their weapons during a military training at a firing range in Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE