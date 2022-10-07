Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a televised address to the nation in Moscow in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kremlin lets state media tell some truths about Putin’s stalling Ukraine war: ‘Our people aren’t stupid’
- The policy shift towards allowing open criticism of the military comes amid fears that relentlessly upbeat propaganda was fuelling growing public doubts
- After months of reporting virtually nothing but battlefield successes, state television has lately been cataloguing Russian retreats and defeats
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a televised address to the nation in Moscow in September. Photo: EPA-EFE