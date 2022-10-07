Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself during an Orthodox service in Moscow. Photo: AFP
‘God put you in power’, Putin told by Russian Orthodox leader on 70th birthday
- Fawning congratulations from subordinates and a plea from Patriarch Kirill to pray for the health of the longest serving leader of Russia since Josef Stalin
- Putin faces the biggest challenge of his rule after the invasion of Ukraine triggered the gravest confrontation with the West since 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
