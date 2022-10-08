Residents look at a destroyed building in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
Russian forces claim first new gains since Ukraine counteroffensive
- Pro-Moscow separatists say they have captured a series of villages near the Kyiv controlled town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region
- Ukraine’s Zelensky, meanwhile, says his forces have recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres (970 squre miles) in the counteroffensive that began late last month
