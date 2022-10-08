Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik via AP
As Russia’s war in Ukraine stutters, does Putin have a plan to end conflict without conceding defeat?
- A diplomat said that European allies were no closer to reading Putin’s thinking, other than his desire to secure what appears to be an unlikely military victory
- Instead of looking for a negotiated climbdown, the president has escalated his actions in recent weeks, including formally annexing four regions of Ukraine
