Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik via AP
As Russia’s war in Ukraine stutters, does Putin have a plan to end conflict without conceding defeat?

  • A diplomat said that European allies were no closer to reading Putin’s thinking, other than his desire to secure what appears to be an unlikely military victory
  • Instead of looking for a negotiated climbdown, the president has escalated his actions in recent weeks, including formally annexing four regions of Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:41am, 8 Oct, 2022

