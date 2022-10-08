All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant’s generators – not all of which are currently being used – each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant relies on diesel generators after shelling cuts power lines
- The UN’s nuclear watchdog said the plant had lost its last external power source after renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators
- All six reactors at the plant are shut but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions
All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant’s generators – not all of which are currently being used – each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said. Photo: AFP