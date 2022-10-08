Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria, speaks in Moscow on June 9, 2017 with a map of Syria projected on the screen in the back. Photo: AP
Russia appoints new general to lead Ukraine offensive after army leadership criticised for military setbacks
- General Sergey Surovikin, 55, who has been leading the ‘South’ forces in Ukraine, will be ‘commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation’
- He has combat experience in the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya and in Syria in 2015
Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria, speaks in Moscow on June 9, 2017 with a map of Syria projected on the screen in the back. Photo: AP