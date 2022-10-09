Moscow announced that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia’s sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia’s invasion, Putin orders more security

  • Russian officials said three people had been killed, seven fuel tanker wagons on a 59-wagon train on the bridge’s upper level also caught fire
  • Since the war started on February 24, Ukrainian officials have regularly suggested they want to destroy the bridge

Reuters

Updated: 10:24am, 9 Oct, 2022

