Flames and smoke rise from the Kerch bridge, or Crimean Bridge, connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea on Saturday. Photo: AP
Putin calls damaging Kerch Bridge attack ‘a terrorist act’ by Kyiv
- The Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea, holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia
- The bridge was hit a day earlier by what Moscow has said was a truck bomb. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily halted
